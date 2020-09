Kazem Gharibabadi broke the news on Sat. and reiterated that the 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference will kick off in Vienna on Sept. 21.

He went on to say that Vice President and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi will deliver a speech at this prestigious event via videoconference.

The 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference will be held both online and physically.

MA/IRN84046487