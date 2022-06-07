Iran urges IAEA to drop political agenda as board meets

Secretary-General of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and former Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations made some remarks about the recent report of Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi about Iran's nuclear activities and the draft resolution of the three European countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The IAEA submits two separate reports to each meeting of the Board of Governors, one on Tehran’s compliance with its nuclear-related obligations and another on its compliance with the NPT Safeguards Agreement, he said speaking with the IRIB TV1 television channel.

In its second report, the IAEA “claimed to have documents showing nuclear-related activities in some sites and called on Iran to cooperate with the agency and clarify the matter. The Islamic Republic of Iran, for its part, cooperated with the agency in good faith and on the basis of transparency,” he added.

Subsequently, Iran provided the necessary and sufficient explanations to the Agency after tiny amounts of nuclear particles were found in one or two locations, he said.

Gharibabadi further believed that there are two main reasons behind IAEA's focus on such allegations, and noted that one reason is that IAEA is constantly under political pressures led by the United States, some Western countries, and the Zionist regime.

The politicized approach of the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency was another reason for this, he said, stressing, "Mr. Grossi has strong political approaches and it cannot be denied."

“If there were no political pressures on the IAEA, the chances for resolving the issue between Iran and the agency would be very high, as our explanations for the two sites are technically and scientifically valid,” the former Iranian diplomat said.

Referring to the reason behind the draft resolution of the three European countries, he said, "Given their failure to take action in the lifting of sanctions, they seek to put Iran in a position of weakness to achieve their goals."

