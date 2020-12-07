Iran’s aviation industry has made significant progress

Speaking on the occasion of International Civil Aviation Day on Monday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari reiterated, “In spite of all problems, tough sanctions and bottlenecks facing the country, experts in the aviation industry of the country have managed to boost status of Iran's aviation industry in international arenas and add another golden page to the honors of aviation industry of the country.”

In a message on Monday, Habibollah Sayyari congratulated the “International Civil Aviation Day” to the head of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Brigadier General Toujar Dehghani Zanganeh.

The text of his message is read as follows,

I seize this opportunity to express special thanks to the committed and experienced experts in aviation industry of the country especially Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) who managed to boost status of aviation industry of the country in international level despite all problems, sanctions and bottlenecks facing the country.

Experts in the aviation industry of the country brought about another golden page to the honors of this industry.

While commemorating the name and memory of martyrs of aviation industry of the country, I pray the God Almighty to bestow you more blessing of rendering quality services to the Establishment under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution.

