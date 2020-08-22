IRGC seizes over 1 ton of illicit drug in SE Iran

In a statement on Saturday, it said that forces of ‘Salam Farsi 110 special brigade’ discovered the drugs though a complicated operation in Saravan’s Rootak, Sistan and Balouchestan province.

The discovered drug consignment has been handed over to the judiciary officials, adds the statement.

The brief statement does not point to any armed conflict, arrest of drug traffickers during the operation, and the type of seized drugs.

Being a neighbor to Afghanistan which a source of opium cultivation, Iran has long been at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, intercepting the consignments that are destined for other regional countries and even for European ones.

As Iran has recorded the highest amount of drug confiscation, it has called on other countries to contribute to and support Iran’s efforts in this fight.

