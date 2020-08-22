  1. Iran
Aug 22, 2020, 6:00 PM

IRGC seizes over 1 ton of illicit drug in SE Iran

IRGC seizes over 1 ton of illicit drug in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said that it has managed to discover 1.12 tons of illicit drugs.

In a statement on Saturday, it said that forces of ‘Salam Farsi 110 special brigade’ discovered the drugs though a complicated operation in Saravan’s Rootak, Sistan and Balouchestan province.

The discovered drug consignment has been handed over to the judiciary officials, adds the statement.

The brief statement does not point to any armed conflict, arrest of drug traffickers during the operation, and the type of seized drugs.

Being a neighbor to Afghanistan which a source of opium cultivation, Iran has long been at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking, intercepting the consignments that are destined for other regional countries and even for European ones.

As Iran has recorded the highest amount of drug confiscation, it has called on other countries to contribute to and support Iran’s efforts in this fight.

MAH/ 5005282

News Code 162599

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News