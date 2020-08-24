IRGC eliminates anti-Revolutionary group at NW borders

Hamza Sayyid al-Shuhada Base said in a statement that a hostile team consisting of three members entered the country from Turkish border on Sunday night.

With the vigilance of the forces and after a short armed conflict, all the three aggressors were killed and their weapons, military equipment, and ammunition were seized, added the statement.

The Base noted that none of its forces were injured or killed in the conflict.

The West Azarbaijan province has more than 960 kilometers of joint borders with Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iraq.

MAH/5007229