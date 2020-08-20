Intelligence Forces busts over 400kg narcotics in S Iran

Explaining the details of the report, Ali Sokhangoo announced that Yesterday evening, after several months of intelligence efforts, Iranian intelligence forces carried out an operation in Bam, a county in Kerman province of Iran.

In this operation, a big trafficking band that was carrying drug consignment from eastern borders of Iran to central provinces dismantled, he said.

He also reported that two armed smugglers were killed and over 450 kilograms of narcotics such as glass, morphine, and opium along with two vehicles and some weapons and ammunition were confiscated.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

