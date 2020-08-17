946 kg of narcotics busted in Iran's Shahroud

Police Chief of Semnan province, Second Brigadier General Abdollah Hassani said on Monday that police forces of Semnan province have successfully seized a big haul of different kinds of narcotics in collaboration with police forces of South Khorasan and Golestan provinces.

Following the comprehensive intelligence operation, the consignment which was hidden in a vehicle has been confiscated in Shahroud, he added.

According to the police chief, 5 smugglers who had intended to transfer the consignment to the capital and northern provinces of Iran and have been identified and captured during the operation.

He added that 3 vehicles have been seized in addition to confiscation of 765 kg of opium, 148 kg of heroin, 20 kg of crystal and 22 kg of other types of drugs.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

