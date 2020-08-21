US to fail in trying to revive terminated resolutions

"US continues its diplomatic vandalism at #UN to snapback UN sanctions 2 yrs after it CEASED participation in #JCPOA," wrote Takht Ravanchi in a Friday tweet following the US letter to the UN Security Council to activate the 'snapback' mechanism.

"No sensationalism or propaganda will help US sell this bogus move," he added.

"US will fail in trying to revive terminated resolutions, and will only further isolate itself," Iranian diplomat said.

While the United Nations Security Council resoundingly rejected last Friday a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October, the US President Donald Trump has said the State Department will soon attempt to trigger a “snap back” of UN sanctions on Iran, as the top American diplomat threatened consequences for Moscow and Beijing if they try to block the effort.

“Today I'm directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the United Nations sanctions on Iran – it’s a snap back, not uncommon,” Trump told reporters during a White House press conference on Wednesday.

"When the United States entered into the Iran deal, it was clear the United States would always have the right to restore the UN sanctions that would prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon," he claimed.

“My administration will not allow this Iran nuclear situation to go on,” Trump added, claiming that if he is re-elected, Tehran will immediately crawl back begging for a deal with Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council on Thursday blasted the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.

ZZ/FNA13990531000046