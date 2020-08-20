Great strides taken in Iran's nuclear industry

In its tweet, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) saidو "With or without activation of the trigger mechanism, AEOI has taken long strides in providing 190,000 SWU."

"The authority of the nuclear industry is preserved," it added.

The tweet came after the Wednesday announcement made by US President Donald Trump reiterating that the State Department will soon attempt to trigger a “snap back” of UN sanctions on Iran, as the top American diplomat threatened consequences for Moscow and Beijing if they try to block the effort.

“Today I'm directing the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to notify the United Nations Security Council that the United States intends to restore virtually all of the United Nations sanctions on Iran – it’s a snap back, not uncommon,” Trump told reporters during a White House press conference on Wednesday.

"When the United States entered into the Iran deal, it was clear the United States would always have the right to restore the UN sanctions that would prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon," he claimed.

HJ/5003834