Iran capable of building strategic weapons: Defense minister

“The Defense Ministry can build strategic weapons now, provided it is supported by the Parliament over the budget needs,” Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Tuesday in a meeting with the number of Parliamentarians at the Defense Ministry’s achievements’ exhibition in Tehran.

Referring to the vital role of the Defense Ministry in providing the country with peace and security against the external threats, the minister said, “The Parliament’s support can hugely contribute to realizing such goals.”

He also pointed to the potentials of the ministry in other sectors, saying, “The Defense Ministry, with the Parliament’s cooperation, is also ready to contribute to the non-military economy as well,” he added.

General Hatami underlined that the financial support to the ministry can pave the way for achieving modern technologies in the sector and boost the country’s might against newly-emerged threats.

Earlier on Sunday, in a ceremony held on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day, Hatami said the Islamic Republic of Iran will export weapons after the arms embargo against the country is lifted.

“Iran will use all capacities to meet its arms requirements, selling and exporting weapons after sanctions removal.”

“In fact, the defense industry is the strategic depth of the country, and the science and technology field is the support for the defense industry of the country,” he added.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing US sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes against enemy threats.

