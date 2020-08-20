"Sec. Pompeo yesterday called for full enforcement of UNSCR 2231," he tweeted.

"2231 endorsed JCPOA, & US ceased its participation in it. It is in violation of BOTH."

"The int'l community rejected US' right to snapback last week," he wrote.

"The US shouldn't try its luck. It'll only be humiliated again."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on Wednesday night, told the Fox News that the United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any nation that opposes its effort to "snapback" United Nations sanctions on Iran.

When we have seen any country violate our current sanctions, the current American sanctions, we have held every nation accountable for that," Pompeo told host Bret Baier. "We will do the same with respect to the broader UN Security Council sanctions as well."

This is while, the United Nations Security Council resoundingly rejected last Friday a US bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

The resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany, and Britain, while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes.

The United States has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

