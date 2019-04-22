Iranian, Bulgarian accreditation centers sign MOU

The MOU was signed during the 19th session of the Bulgarian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Industrial, Trade and Technical Cooperation and in the presence of Iran’s visiting Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami in Sofia.

The MOU is on standardization of ports, roads, trade chambers, etc. and is to guarantee continuous common cooperation, to unify the utilized procedures of accreditation and to develop present mutual ties.

As reported, the general roadmap of the commission was also signed during the same event between the Iranian and Bulgarian attending delegations.

Eslami, leading a delegation, left Tehran for Sofia on Wednesday to participate at the said two-day commission on April 18-19.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s Cabinet approved a draft MOU on economic cooperation with Iran as a basis for negotiations last Wednesday to specify the prospective areas of bilateral cooperation and the measures that both countries will take to expand and intensify economic cooperation.

On February 1, Bulgarian foreign minister voiced her country’s support for the EU’s trade mechanism aimed at facilitating trade with Iran in the face of US sanctions, saying the mechanism could strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

In early March, in a meeting between the visiting deputy parliament speaker of Bulgaria and Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iranian Parliament, the two sides discussed expansion of parliamentary ties.

