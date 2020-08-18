Ayatollah Taskhiri passes away on Tuesday

Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, representative of Tehran province in Iran’s Expediency Council and senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution passed away at the age of 76 after a heart attack on Tuesday.

He established the Islamic Culture and Relation Organization in 1995.

In 2001, he was elected by Ayatollah Khamenei as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

On July 14, 2012, he resigned from his post as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and was appointed as senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the affairs of the Islamic world.

