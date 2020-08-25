  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2020

Head of Islamic Revolution Document Center passes away

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Ruhollah Hosseinian, head of the Islamic Revolution Document Center, passed away on Tuesday.

The former Iranian lawmaker, who had a history of heart problems, had been hospitalized at Khatam-ol Anbia hospital on Monday.

He had served in the judiciary branch in Tehran, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Mashhad while also representing Islamic Revolutionary Court in the Intelligence Ministry. He also represented Tehran in the 8th Iranian Paliament. 

Hosseinian has also written several books on the history of Shia Muslims in Iran, Iranian contemporary history, and Islamic issues.  

