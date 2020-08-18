Rouhani condoles Ayatollah Taskhiri's passing

"The passing of Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought caused great grief and sorrow. This sophisticated cleric, who was one of the pioneers of the unity of the Islamic Ummah in the Islamic world and spent his life for promoting religious knowledge, approximation of Islamic schools of thought and continuous interaction with the intellectuals of the Islamic world for many years, left a good name after himself," Rouhani wrote on Tuesday.

He also expressed condolences to Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the seminaries, the honorable family of Taskhiri and his pupils.

Ayatollah Taskhiri, who was also a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday.

He established the Islamic Culture and communication Organization in 1995.

In 2001, he was elected by Ayatollah Khamenei as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

On July 14, 2012, he resigned from his post as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and was appointed as senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the affairs of the Islamic world.

