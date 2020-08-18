  1. Politics
Aug 18, 2020

Leader condoles demise of Ayatollah Taskhiri

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution has expressed condolences over the demise of Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council.

In a message on Tuesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised the late ayatollah’s enthusiasm and efforts on different levels in the Islamic World.

The Leader expressed condolences to the honorable family of Taskhiri and his pupils.

Ayatollah Taskhiri, who was also a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday.

He established the Islamic Culture and Relation Organization in 1995.

In 2001, he was elected by Ayatollah Khamenei as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

On July 14, 2012, he resigned from his post as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and was appointed as senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the affairs of the Islamic world.

