Memorial ceremony of Ayatollah Taskhiri held in London

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The memorial ceremony of the Late Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Taskhiri, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council and the senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was held at the Islamic Center of England.

As reported, Shiite and Sunni scholars took part in the event in person and virtually.

Ayatollah Taskhiri passed away at the age of 76 last week. He established the Islamic Culture and Relation Organization in 1995.

In 2001, he was elected by Ayatollah Khamenei as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

On July 14, 2012, he resigned from his post as the Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought and was appointed as senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the affairs of the Islamic world.