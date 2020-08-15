Emirati-Israeli normalization a stab on Muslim World’s back

In a statement on Saturday, IRGC termed the new deal as a historical folly and a stab on the back of the Muslim World, stressing that a dangerous future awaits the supporter of this deal.

"The shameful agreement to normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Zionist regime, which has been designed by the leadership of the terrorist and inhumane regime of the United States, is one of the biggest historical betrayals against the ideals of Jerusalem al-Quds, and a poisonous dagger on the Islamic Ummah, especially the resistance movement and the oppressed nation of Palestine.”

“This move will not fulfill the Zionists’ interests, but by nullifying the dream of a new Middle East, it will hold a dangerous future for the United States and its supporters," it stressed.

The statement added, "This treacherous act which pursues multiple goals, including the legitimization of the fake Zionist regime, weakening the Palestinian Resistance Front, forgetting the issue of Jerusalem al-Quds and Palestine, and paving the way for the implementation of the ‘Deal of the Century’ and the ‘New Middle East’, not only will bear no achievement for the American-Zionist-Saudi triangle, but it will also accelerate the destruction of the murderous Zionist regime.”

The IRGC also described this move as a prelude to the UAE's transformation into an Israeli-occupied land, adding, “The UAE's apparent betrayal of the common cause of the Islamic Ummah has made its rulers hated and targeted by the wrath of the Islamic world and the Resistance Front who support of the oppressed Palestinian nation."

The Israeli regime and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Under the agreement announced on Thursday, The Israeli regime has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex, senior White House officials told Reuters.

The move has ignited international outcry. The Iranian Foreign Ministry vehemently condemned the move, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that will only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

MR/4998676