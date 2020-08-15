By the 1950s, diners had grown in popularity, mainly due to their low prices, large menus, and extended hours. Diners and Persian Restaurants in New Jersey are the state's ultimate gathering places from high school students, Laborers, managers, tourists with different backgrounds.

The concept of the diner began when Water Scott, a Rhode Island entrepreneur, repurposed a horse-pulled wagon into a car that served sandwiches, coffee, pies, and eggs to people late at night. The first diner was established in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1872. In the 1920's, a manufacturer named Patrick J. "Pop" Tierney improved diners' social standing by building them from scratch rather than from decrepit trolleys.

The distinct architecture, menu, and décor of diners and Persian Restaurants in New Jersey have come to be a key part of their appeal in food and restaurant industry. By providing convenience and different options and quick service, these Persian Restaurant offer booth seating, table seating, and drive-in service.

New Jersey

The state of New Jersey is in the Northeast Region of the United States and borders on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, known as the New Jersey Shore. Its neighbor states are Delaware, New York and Pennsylvania. New Jersey was named in honor of British colonist George Carteret, who’d previously been governor of the Isle of Jersey. The state played a crucial role in the Revolutionary War. More battles were fought in New Jersey than in any other colony. New Jersey was the third state to be admitted into the Union. This took place on December 18, 1787.

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the United States. 90% of all people who live in New Jersey live in what is considered an urban area. The state was nicknamed the Garden State in 1876, because of the huge amount of food grown there during that time. New Jersey is home to more diners than any other location in the world (over 500), so it’s sometimes referred to as the diner capital of the world. The light bulb, phonograph (record player), motion picture projector were invented by Thomas Edison in his Menlo Park laboratory in New Jersey. The tallest water tower in the world, the Union Watersphere, is located in Union, New Jersey.

New Jersey cities

Major and important cities in New Jersey consist of:

· Asbury Park, Atlantic City, Bayonne, Bloomfield, Bordentown, Bridgeton, Burlington, Caldwell, Camden, Cape May, Clifton, Cranford, East Orange, Edison, Elizabeth, Englewood, Glassboro, Hackensack, Haddonfield, Hoboken, Irvington, Jersey City, Lakehurst, Lakewood, Long Beach, Long Branch, Madison, Menlo Park, Millburn, Millville, Montclair, Morristown, Mount Holly, New Brunswick, New Milford, Newark, Ocean City, Orange, Passaic, Paterson, Perth Amboy, Plainfield, Princeton, Ridgewood, Roselle, Rutherford, Salem, Somerville, Totowa, Trenton, Union, Union City, Vineland, Wayne, Weehawken, West New York, West Orange, Willingboro, Woodbridge

Persian Restaurants in New Jersey

By offering comfort foods and hearty, tasty meals at usually reasonable prices, Persian Restaurants in New Jersey provide a casual and satisfying dining experience. In these restaurants the staffs are aware of the customer’s needs and accommodate to special requests and seating arrangements.

Find the best Persian Restaurants to experience Iranian culture and cuisine.

Source: www.persianrestaurant.org - Home of Persian Restaurants