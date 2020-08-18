There are various types of chefs operating in a Persian Restaurant’s kitchen.

Executive Chef (Head Chef): The executive chef is the boss of the kitchen and there is usually only one per restaurant (or chain). Executive chefs in Persian Restaurants in New York act as the overseer and keep the kitchen running smoothly and plan the menu with new dishes. They may also maintain relationships with vendors and communicate with other staff members and customers.

Sous Chef: Sous Chef, or Assistant Chef, is the right-hand to the Executive Chef. The Sous Chef is second-in-command in the kitchen and has been since the late 19th century, assisting the Head Chef in overseeing the kitchen and managing Persian Restaurants in New York. Assistant Chefs’ weeks tend to be some of the toughest, with the longest hours.

Line Chef: Line Chefs work under a head chef or sous chef, and each line chef is typically assigned a particular place on the line, such as the grill, stove or vegetable prep area. They set up and stock stations with all necessary supplies and cook menu items in cooperation with the rest of the kitchen staff.

New York

New York was named in honor of the English Duke of York and Albany when the region, then called New Amsterdam, was taken from the Dutch in 1664. The state is famous for natural wonders like Niagara Falls, historical treasures such as the Statue of Liberty. After the American Revolution in 1776, New York became a U.S. colony, then a state in 1788. New York’s constitution was adopted in 1777, and strongly influenced the United States Constitution.

New York is known as the “Empire State” due to its growth and prosperity early in its history. George Washington is said to have seen New York as “the seat of the empire.” The first capital of the United States was New York City. New York City is the most linguistically diverse city with over 800 languages spoken, and 4 in 10 households speak a language other than English. New York was the first state to require license plates on cars.

New York cities

Major and important cities in New York consist of:

· Albany, Amsterdam, Auburn, Babylon, Beacon, Bedford, Bronx, Brooklyn, Buffalo, Chautauqua, Cheektowaga, Dunkirk, Elmira, Geneva, Great Neck, Hudson, Huntington, Hyde Park, Manhattan, New York City, Niagara Falls, Palmyra, Queens, Rochester, Rome, Rotterdam, Southampton, Staten Island, Syracuse, Troy, White Plains

Persian Restaurants in New York

Persian Restaurants in New York have beautiful decorations, carefully placed settings, good music and most importantly qualified chefs that make each meal with the highest quality ingredients. They create masterful dishes for lunch and dinner, as well as mouthwatering desserts and appetizers.

Find the best Persian Restaurants to experience Iranian culture and cuisine.

