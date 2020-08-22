The busser job description may vary slightly from one restaurant to the next but usually a Bus Person in a Persian Restaurant in North Dakota is responsible for setting, clearing and sanitizing restaurant tables for the next group of customers, disposing of trash and other waste, and keeping the restaurant stocked with adequate supplies, such as plates, glasses, silverware, and napkins. Bus Persons or Bussers also pick up food from kitchen and bring to the side stations, distribute dishes to diners, fill water glasses, and deliver condiments.

In some Persian Restaurants in North Dakota, bussers deliver the meals to the tables as soon as they're finished. Lead Bussers also help cooks, servers, dishwashers, and managers perform other small tasks as needed. Busser’s job needs excellent time management skills as well as the ability to set priorities and quickly respond to changing needs within the dining room. They should smile and maintain a positive attitude whenever they are interacting with restaurant guests. Busboys or busgirls will be on their feet or walking quickly throughout their shift so physical stamina is an important quality for a busser to have.

North Dakota

The state is located in the western part of the north-central United States of America. Dakota is a Native American Sioux word that roughly means “friend” or “ally.” It is 212 miles long north to south and 360 miles wide east to west. On March 2, 1861, President James Buchanan signed the bill creating the Dakota Territory, which originally included the area covered today by North and South Dakota as well as Montana and Wyoming. On November 2, 1889, North Dakota became the 39th state of the United States of America.

The smallest city in North Dakota is Maza, with a population of 5 people. North Dakota does not have towns or villages. Each place is officially a city, no matter how small it is. North Dakota produces nearly half of the nation’s spring wheat, and is also a top producer of durum wheat, barley, oats, canola, flaxseed, lentils and edible beans. Dakota Dinosaur Museum in Dickinson, North Dakota has twelve full scale dinosaurs, including a complete real Triceratops and Edmontosaurus. The Bank of North Dakota which is headquartered in Bismarck is the only state-owned bank.

North Dakota cities

Major and important cities in North Dakota consist of:

Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Mandan, Minot, Rugby, Valley City, Wahpeton, Williston

Persian Restaurants in North Dakota

Customers are able to walk into a Persian Restaurant in North Dakota and experience a dining area filled with clean, attractive tables. In these Persian Restaurants staffs have a professional demeanor and are clear communicators so they can handle customer service problems and requests adeptly.

Find the best Persian Restaurants to experience Iranian culture and cuisine.

