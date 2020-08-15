Russia showed its seriousness on defending intl. law: envoy

In a tweet on Saturday, Jalai wrote, "By negative vote against the unprincipled and destructive US resolution, Russia has shown its determination to uphold international law and oppose unilateralism."

"Undoubtedly, the Russia's just and constructive action is praiseworthy and admirable," he added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers respect for international law and joint cooperation in the face of global threats to be the only way to achieve world peace and stability," Jalali noted.

"Iran and Russia stand side by side in this international approach," he highlighted.

US proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran on Friday evening failed to receive nine votes in favor of the measure, removing the need for Russia and China to wield their vetoes which they had indicated they were prepared to do.

The resolution only gained two votes in favor (the United States and the Dominican Republic), while two were against (Russia and China).

The remaining 11 nations abstained (France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, South Africa, Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, Estonia).

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the rejection of US’ anti-Iranian draft resolution in the UN Security Council as a ‘humiliating defeat’ for Washington.

ZZ/FNA13990525000296