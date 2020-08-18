Rouhaniat Fraction condemns UAE' tie with child-killers

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, The Rouhaniat Faction of the Iranian Parliament criticized the UAE’s inhumane act of tie normalization with the usurping Zionist regime.

The statement called the Zionist regime a cancerous tumor that global arrogance has imposed on West Asia (Middle East) and the region has been suffering from the Zionist regime’s crimes of killing a large number of Palestinian innocent children and women for several years. Neighboring countries, such as Syria and Lebanon, are suffering from these uninvited criminals.

The statement stated that some corrupt rulers of Arab states not only don't take any action to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and to liberate the Holy Quds, but also they shamelessly reveal their secret relations with the occupying regime and enter into an economic and political agreement with the enemies of the Islamic nations.

The United Arab Emirates has made a dangerous decision and should know that if this inauspicious agreement leads to threatening the region, then the UAE deserves the c the Resistant Front forces' reaction, the statement stressed.

Elsewhere the statement reads that despite the global arrogances’ desire, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to establish and strengthen the Axis of Resistance, to restore the dignity of the Muslim nations, and to defeat the corrupt Zionist Regime.

The best example of the Zionist Regime's failure is the victory of the heroic Hezbollah in 33-Day War, the statement mentioned.



RHM/5001191