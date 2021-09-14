Massive fire reported in UAE northern coastal industrial town

A large fire was reported in the city of Umm Al-Qayyumin near the northern coast of the country.

Al-Bayan, the news service of the UAE Executive Council, said the fire broke out in a rubber factory in the Umm Al Thoub industrial area.

According to Al-Bayan, rescue teams were dispatched to the area and are trying to put out the fire.

Emirati sources have not yet reported any casualties or damages to properties.

The report comes only around 20 days after another massive fire was reported near the Dubai airport.

Emirati news sources also reported an explosion in the port of Jabal Ali in Dubai about three months ago.

A few weeks after the report on the fire in Jabal Ali, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen said that in the Dubai Police Chief's report on the incident it was revealed that five Israeli engineers had been killed and wounded in an explosion at the Jabal Ali port.

KI/FNA14000623000669