COVID-19 fatalities near 750,000 worldwide

According to the latest figures on Wednesday morning (+10:02 GMT), 20,524,118 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 745,937 and recoveries amounting to 13,443,787.

The US is the worst-hit country with 5,305,957 cases and 167,749 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins' Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Brazil comes in second place with 3,112,393 infections and 103,099 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,330,327), followed by Russia (897,599), South Africa (566,109), Mexico (492,522), Peru (489,680), Colombia (410,453), Chile (376,616), Spain (373,692), and Iran (331,189), the figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Mexico (53,929), the UK (46,628), India (46,197), Italy (35,215), France (30,354), Spain (28,581), Peru (21,501), Iran (18,800), Russia (15,131), Colombia (13,475), South Africa (10,751) and Chile (10,178).

