US fighters strike Qameshli in north Syria

Syrian state news agency SANA on Monday reported that one Syrian officer was killed and two people injured following a US strike south of Qamishli, north Syria.

According to the agency, the strike was carried out on an army checkpoint near the settlement of Tell al-Zakhab.

According to the newspaper al-Watan, one of the injured persons is a Syrian Army officer. The newspaper reported that the US patrol tried to break into a zone controlled by the Syrian Army, but did not say whether the aircraft that launched the attack was American or belonged to another country.

