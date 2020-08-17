  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2020, 2:08 PM

US fighters strike Qameshli in north Syria

US fighters strike Qameshli in north Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – US fighter jets targeted a region in northern Syria, Qameshli, killing one Syrian officer and wounding two others.

Syrian state news agency SANA on Monday reported that one Syrian officer was killed and two people injured following a US strike south of Qamishli, north Syria.

According to the agency, the strike was carried out on an army checkpoint near the settlement of Tell al-Zakhab.

According to the newspaper al-Watan, one of the injured persons is a Syrian Army officer. The newspaper reported that the US patrol tried to break into a zone controlled by the Syrian Army, but did not say whether the aircraft that launched the attack was American or belonged to another country.

HJ/5000934/PR

News Code 162383

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News