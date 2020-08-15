Parl. to back formation of foreign, intl. trade ministry

Babak Negahdari, who is the advisor to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, informed of a meeting between Ghalibaf and Iranian FM Zarif and his deputies on Saturday.

As he said, in this meeting, the two senior officials discussed major political issues such the rejection of the US plan on the extension of an arms embargo against Iran at UNSC, the recent affairs in Lebanon as well as the significance of increasing national unity and resistance against the US sanctions and maximum pressure campaign.

Ghalibaf, for his part, voiced the Parliament's readiness for supporting the formation of foreign and international trade ministry in a bid to reinforce Iran's foreign trade.

He also underscored the available capacities of foreign diplomacy with eastern Asia and voiced Parliament's readiness to use its diplomatic capabilities for boosting the country's international trade.

