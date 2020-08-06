Iran to stand by Lebanese government, people: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati in a message of condolences, expressed sympathy with the Lebanese government and people and Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah over the tragic incident in Beirut on Tuesday.

"The tragic incident in Beirut which killed and injured a number of dear Lebanese people, made caused grief in the Iranian nation," he said.

"Lebanon is always steadfast," he added, saying, "As always the Islamic Republic of Iran will support Lebanon and stand by the government and the people."

The explosion on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage as far as the outskirts of Beirut. At least 135 people were killed and 5,000 wounded in a massive explosion that shook Beirut on Tuesday, according to Lebanon's health minister.

ZZ/4992655