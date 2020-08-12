IRGC, Army commanders hold seasonal meeting

The meeting was held at IRGC headquarters in Tehran with commanders of the two forces in attendance including Major General Hossein Salami and Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Both sides stressed the need to continue cooperation to increase the country’s defense power and counter threats of enemies.

IRGC’s first-in-command, Major General Salami, said that the current country’s deterrence power has been realized thanks to the unity between armed forces of the country.

He noted that as both Army and IRGC have an identical understanding of threats, this bilateral cooperation will continue and expand in the future.

For his part, Army’s Chief Commander Major General Mousavi said that enemies are busy trying to sow discord between Army and IRGC, however, the vigilance of both forces’ commanders and staff are foiling these plots.

He added that Army officers have taken the oath to not ‘release the hands of IRGC’ till the overthrow of the dominating system led by the US and the collapse of the Zionist regime. “We will keep our promise till the last moment,” he added.

