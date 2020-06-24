Army chief lauds defensive synergy with IRGC

“The Army and IRGC have created the best defensive combination with their exemplary cooperation and high level of readiness,” Major General Mousavi said on Wednesday while addressing the students of Army University of Command and Staff.

“Different operational plans have been devised to prepare for different enemy scenarios; the plans will be exercised by the Army and IRGC, separately and collectively,” he added.

Noting that the IRGC and the Army hold monthly meetings to review their latest defense cooperation, “The two forces act like two complementary parts, the cooperation of which will help boost the country’s deterrence might more than ever.”

