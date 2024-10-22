Iran ready to deliver 'crushing blow' to Israel: Army chief

In remarks on Monday, the spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Rezaei, cited Major General Abdolrahim as saying that in case the Zionist regime makes the slightest mistake, it would certainly face a decisive response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, PressTV reported.

Mousavi made the stern warning to Tel Aviv at a meeting with some members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Rezaei noted, adding that Iran’s Army chief presented a report on the activities, plans, and actions of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the meeting.

“Major General Mousavi referred to the Army's recent naval drill, dubbed IONS, which was conducted with the participation of three countries and observers from 11 countries. He emphasized that the exercise was carried out peacefully, with full authority, and according to plan,” Rezaei further said.

The IONS 2024 Joint Naval Exercise, also known as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Maritime Exercise “IMEX 2024”, kicked off on Saturday in Iran's southern waters.

Russia and Oman deployed their fleets of warships to participate in the joint drills alongside the Iranian Navy, the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and the country's coastguard forces.

As observers, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, Thailand, and Bangladesh also sent their representatives to take part in the exercise.

He added that Iran’s Army chief had stressed the role of his force in performing Operation True Promise II, which came in response to Israel's assassinations of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, an IRGC Iranian military advisor in Lebanon, and warned Israel of committing any further mistake.

“Major General Mousavi emphasized that the Armed Forces are prepared to deliver a crushing blow to the Zionist enemy and that Americans should withdraw their support from this criminal and child-killing regime,” Rezaei further said.

On October 1, the IRGC launched a barrage of supersonic ballistic missiles toward the Israeli entity’s military, espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories, inflicting devastating damage.

SD/