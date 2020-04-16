Army stands by people, solves problems amid outbreak: Judiciary chief

He made the remarks Thu. on the occasion of April 17, which marks Iran’s Army Day, and added, “Army and Armed Forces of the country stand by the people and take effective steps in solving their problems.”

Unlike armies of other countries including US Army in Iraq and Afghanistan and other regions, which kill innocent people, Army and Armed Forces of the country are standing by its people especially in the current situation that the country is grappling with the novel coronavirus, he added.

Raeisi pointed to the widespread and vast measures taken by the Army in the fight against coronavirus in the country and emphasized that “from the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Iran’s army set up convalescent centers and mobile hospitals and offered quality medical and treatment services to the corona-hit people.”

He expressed his thanks to Army and Armed forces of the country who rendered quality relief and medical services to people infected by COVID-19.

PHOTO: A 2000-bed convalescence center established by the Army to treat COVID-19 patients in Tehran

