Persepolis to face Esteghlal in Hazfi Cup semis

The draw was made today and the four teams get acquainted with rivals. On the other match of the semifinal, Tractor will take on Naft Masjed Soleyman.

The matches will be held on August 25 and 26 and the competition’s final is said to be held one week later. The exact schedule has not been yet released.

The encounter between Esteghlal and Persepolis, also known as Tehran Derby, has always been among the most important matches in Iran and even in the region.

Their last match ended with a 2-2 draw in early February 2020.

Persepolis has recently won its fourth consecutive title at IPL while its arch-rival, Esteghlal, is seeking to remain the most decorated team in Hazfi Cup by winning its 8th title.

The 93rd Tehran Derby is the first one in history that will be held with no spectators in attendance.

