Shahin Bushehr FC relegated from IPL

The team conceded a 3-1 defeat to Sanat Naft on Saturday night. The Bushehr-based team had won the promotion to the IPL in the previous season.

Pars Jonubi, Machine Sazi, Paykan, and Saipa are the four other teams that will try to escape relegation in the final matchday of the IPL on Thursday.

The Tehran-based Persepolis has wont the IPL title for the fourth consecutive time. Esteghlal, Tractor, Sepahan, and Foolad also stand next in the table, competing to win the AFC Champions League quota.

From the other side, Mes Rafsanjan has already secured promotion to the IPL while Mes Kerman and Aluminium Arak have a tight competition for the next quota to Iran’s top football league.

MAH