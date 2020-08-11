Esteghlal downs Sepahan, advances into Hazfi Cup semis

Held at the iconic Azadi Stadium with no spectators, the quarterfinal match guided Esteghlal, the most decorated team of the event, to the path of clinching the 8th title.

Captain Vouria Ghafouri broke the deadlock from the penalty spot before the break. And Ali Karimi doubled the lead in the 60th minute.

The two teams had locked horns some 10 days ago in the IPL that was also ended with a 2-1 win for Farhad Majidi’s team.

After the Monday match, Amir Ghalenoei stepped down as Sepahan coach.

Persepolis, Tractor, and Naft Masjed Soleyman are the other three teams in the semifinal that are waiting for the draw to know their rivals in this stage.

MAH/ 4995524