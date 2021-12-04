Tehran derby btw Esteghlal, Persepolis ends in a draw again

Esteghlal and Persepolis had to share the points after their lackluster Tehran derby ended in Grand Azadi Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams are in third and fourth place at the table of the Iran Professional Persian Gulf League (IPL) at the start of the eighth week of the league.

Not very well-known Gol Gohar Sirjanare are currently at the top of the IPL table with 16 points, followed by Sepahan-e Esfahan, Persepolis and Esteghlal with 16, 15, and 14, respectively.

The two famous Iranian football clubs have faced each other 96 times with the Blues, Esteghlal, narrowly lead the Reds by 26 wins to 25 with 46 draws so far.

KI