Armed forces ready to protect people against any threat

“The Iranian Army, along with all the armed forces, is ready to protect people against any type of threat, including the coronavirus pandemic,” Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said on Wednesday during a visit to an Army unit that produces medical and healthcare equipment in Tehran.

He said, "The army has exerted all-out efforts to serve the people and fight the coronavirus, and it has provided excellent health services to the people."

“Of course, these services continue and the armed forces are trying to take the burden off the people,” he stressed.

According to Rear Admiral Sayyari, the Army had established a base to specifically address the pandemic issue.

The Army is preparing itself for the battle against the new virus, as the disease is predicted to have another peak during autumn and winter.

“More than 12,000 Army personnel are now active in different healthcare sections, including hospitals and laboratories, to contain the pandemic,” the General said.

He urged all Army forces and the Iranian people to remain sensitive and active in the field until the coronavirus is uprooted in the country.

The coronavirus has so far infected over 331,000 and killed more than 18,800 in Iran.

