'Iran 1st trade partner of Iraq among neighbors'

Informing that Iran-Iraq trade has surpassed $10 billion in the past two years, Al-Hashemi said on Wednesday Iran is the first trade partner of Iraq among the regional countries, while Turkey comes next.

The Iraqi officials added that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq's trade has witnessed a drop in recent months and the volume of Iran-Iraq trade currently hovers around $6 billion.

Trade activity was resumed in Shalamcheh Border Crossing in the southern province of Iraqi’s Basra on Tuesday after four months which was halted due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

“Shalamcheh Border Crossing has been reopened only for trade and exchange of goods after the agreement of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazimi and Iraqi National Health and Safety Committee,” said Asaad Abdulameer Al Eidani Governor of Basra Province.

Since import of Iranian goods through Iraqi’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) border crossings to Basra was time-consuming and merchants of this province had to pay more cost for import of goods, Shalamcheh Border Crossing was reopened after consulting with the Iraqi government and cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, he added.

All health guidelines and protocols will be observed strictly at Shalamcheh Border Crossing for doing trade exchanges.

