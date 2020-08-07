‘Limit’ to take part in German, Finnish film festivals

'Limit' will go on screen at the 16th International Short Film Festival Detmold in Germany and the 5th Scandinavian International Film Festival (SCIFF) in Finland.

It is an 8-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from local people, until someone suddenly enters his home.

Javad Daraei’s short film is a spiritual adaptation that employs novel metaphors to depict the hardships for people with disabilities.

The Iranian film won the best film award at the second edition of Woodbury Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event took place on March 6 – 8, 2020.

'Limit' had previously won several other awards, including the Jury’s Grand Prix award at the 10th Entr'2 Marches International Film Festival in France, and the Best Director Award at the 2019 Global Short Film Awards in the United States.

