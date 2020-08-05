Iran's Parliament pursuing 12 anti-US plans

He made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that the Iranian Parliament intends to make the US suffer more serious consequences for its anti-Iranian actions.

He went on to say that the 11th Parliament seeks to adopt necessary anti-US measures.

According to Zonnour, Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission have the required expertise and capability in this regard.

He further maintained that the Parliament is currently pursuing 12 anti-US plans to safeguard Iran’s national interest.

