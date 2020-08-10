KAC HQ’s strategic plans, 'symbol of failure of sanctions'

Strategic plans of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, like Persian Gulf Star Refinery, which was acclaimed by the Leader of Islamic Revolution, are considered as a symbol of failure of enemy’s sanctions.

Speaking in a local ceremony on Monday, he drew up the difficulties facing economic sector of the country and added, “today, some people believe that the country has reached a dead end and its problems cannot be resolved but Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters has demonstrated that all difficulties and problems facing the country can be overcome despite sanctions and pressures exerted against the country.”

He went on to say that the country enjoys high potentials and capabilities and if these capabilities are used optimally, many problems can be resolved.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the pressure of sanctions exerted by enemy against the country and added, “we know that the country has faced severe economic problems and spread of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has added to the difficulties in the country but we believe that the country is equipped with high potentials and capabilities which is able to overcome problems facing ahead.”

The country can move itself out of economic downturn through national solidarity, unity and amity among all walks of life, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter emphasized.

MA/IRN83902805