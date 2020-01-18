US sanctions hinder Iranian patients’ access to needed medicines

He made the remarks following the visit of head of Iran's Management Center for Transplantation and Special Diseases of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and a letter penned by the head of Iran Rare Diseases Foundation with regards to the shortage of medicines needed for patients.

Speaking with Spanish media, Qashghavi added, “foreign pharmaceutical companies cannot export any medicine and drug to the Islamic Republic of Iran due to disconnection of a banking system through the US.”

Due to the shortage of medicines for patients with Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and dire requirements of other patients to medicines, Chief Executive of Iranian Rare Diseases Center requested Iranian envoy to Spain to pave suitable ways for easy access of these patients to their medicines through the Ministry of Health and Iranian Food and Drug Organization (FDA).

For this purpose, Head of Iran's Management Center for Transplantation and Special Diseases of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education Mehdi Shadnoush, who had travelled to Spain in Dec. 2019, met and held talks with Iranian envoy to Spain to ease accessibility of medicines for Iranian patients with rare diseases.

According to the head of Food and Drug Administration of Iran, the United States hinders provision of medicines needed for MPS patients in a way that it [United States] has threatened some foreign pharmaceutical firms to the imposition of sanctions if they provide medicines to Iran.

MNA/4828490