  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2020, 9:00 PM

Iraqi forces arrest 6 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh provin.

Iraqi forces arrest 6 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh provin.

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Iraqi security forces have arrested 6 ISIL terrorist elements in the northern province of Nineveh.

Iraqi Interior Ministry issued a statement on Monday saying that the Ministry of Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism forces have arrested six ISIL terrorists in different parts of Nineveh province under Article 4 of the Terrorism Act.

These elements admitted that they had participated in several operations against Iraqi security forces and civilians during the occupation of the province by ISIL.

The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

FA/FNA 13990513000653

News Code 161818

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News