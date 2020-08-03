Iraqi forces arrest 6 ISIL terrorists in Nineveh provin.

Iraqi Interior Ministry issued a statement on Monday saying that the Ministry of Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism forces have arrested six ISIL terrorists in different parts of Nineveh province under Article 4 of the Terrorism Act.

These elements admitted that they had participated in several operations against Iraqi security forces and civilians during the occupation of the province by ISIL.

The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

FA/FNA 13990513000653