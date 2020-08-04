Iraqi Army launches air, ground attack on ISIL

Spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) Major General Tahseen al-Khafaji said that Iraqi army fighter jets targeted ISIL bases in Samarra on Tuesday morning.

The ISIL bases have been destroyed during the operation, he added.

Two boats belonging to ISIL forces were also destroyed during the Iraqi airstrikes, he said.

al-Khafaji noted that the Iraqi Federal Police in Kirkuk also identified two ISIL headquarters.

They have managed to destroy these bases and the military equipment of ISIL terrorist forces, he added.

Iraqi security forces are trying to target the remaining elements and headquarters of the ISIL terrorist forces by carrying out counter-terrorist operations throughout the country.

The ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.

