‘Maximum Pressure’ will lead to Trump’s failure in election

“Expansion of sanctions cannot hamper Iran’s scientific and defense growth, these advancements will continue with the great efforts of scientists and youths,” Vaezi tweeted in Persian on Sunday.

“The maximum pressure policy has conceded a defeat against the will of the Iranian nation and its continuation, along with other wrong policies of Trump, will turn into a factor for his failure in the election,” he added.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the UN-endorsed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018 and imposed severe sanctions against Tehran in what his administration has called ‘Maximum Pressure’ policy.

Tehran has strongly condemned the sanctions as a form of ‘economic terrorism’, urging the world to stand against the ‘bullying’ behavior of Washington.

Iranian officials have time and again highlighted that they will not give in to US pressures. In his latest remarks on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said “Iranian have turned US brutal sanctions into an opportunity to gain self-sufficiency. Today Iran is capable of domestically producing parts sanctioned by the US. Iranians launching huge scientific projects amid sanctions. Sitting back against US aggression will only pave the way for further pressure. The US always asks for more, comes up with more demands. The US calls for negotiation to stop our progress made in various areas.”

