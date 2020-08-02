Lawmaker says Iran should not negotiate with US

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sun., Ali Akbar Karimi pointed to recent remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, saying that taking vital capabilities of Iranian people is the main and vital goal of Americans’ claim to talk with Iran and added, “resolving problems between Iran and US is not the goal of US government, rather, they (US) seek to impose a humiliating condition on the Iranian nation.”

By claiming to talk with Iran, Americans want to say that “we could bring back Iran to the negotiating table and the Islamic Republic of Iran retreated from its position so that their request for negotiating with Iran has no other meaning,” Karimi highlighted.

Negotiating with the United States in the current situation means admitting enemy’s demand, he said, reiterating, “US President Trump is in desperate need of such achievement for winning in the upcoming presidential election and for this purpose, he tries to negotiate with Iran in any way.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Karimi said that Americans have no intention of accepting the legal rights of Iranian people and lifting sanctions they imposed against Iranian people at all.

It is not in our best interest to sit at the negotiating table in this situation, because in this way, Iran should give concession to them (Americans), he reiterated.

