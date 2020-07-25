  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2020, 11:39 AM

Pres. Rouhani:

Iranians not to be brought to their knees in face of pressure

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iranian President said that Iranian people have shown that they have enough strength and power to face and resist the pressures and will not be brought to their knees.

"Iranian people have been confronting the dangerous coronavirus for more than five months and they have faced severe US sanctions for more than two years," said Hassan Rouhani on Saturday, adding, "Iranians have passed difficult months and years and experienced economic problems during these years."

"During these difficult months and years, Iranian people have shown that they have enough strength and power to face and resist the pressures and will not be brought to their knees," he noted.

Being updated...

