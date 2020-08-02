Yemen military shoots down US drone

As he described, the Yemeni passive defense could shoot down an RQ-20 US drone near Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia.

Brigadier General Saree added that the downfall of this drone has been filmed and documented, Yemeni TV channel Almasirah reported.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni military source said on Sunday that elements of the Saudi coalition who were trying to enter Yemen through Saudi territory clashed with Yemeni forces on three fronts.

In the clash, which lasted four hours, a number of attackers were killed and wounded and forced to retreat, he added.

The AeroVironment RQ-20 Puma is a small, battery-powered, American hand-launched unmanned aircraft system. Its primary mission is surveillance and intelligence gathering using an electro-optical and infrared camera.

HJ/FNA13990512000647