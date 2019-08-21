Yemeni forces shoot down American drone

According to the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree, Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the US-built General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper (sometimes called Predator B) drone with a precision missile early on Wednesday.

The army, supported by allied fighters from the Popular Committees coalition, shot the drone while flying in the skies over Yemen’s southwestern province of Dhamar, The media bureau of Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement reported.

The aircraft was struck as it was on a surveillance mission, Saree said, noting that the domestically-developed missile which brought down the drone will be showcased during a ceremony in the near future.

On Tuesday evening, dozens of Saudi-sponsored militiamen were killed when Yemeni army soldiers and their allies launched an offensive against their position in the kingdom’s southern border region of Jizan, Press TV reported.

Yemeni soldiers and allied fighters launched a domestically-developed Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) missile and artillery rounds at sl-Mostehaddeth military camp, leaving dozens of Saudi mercenaries killed and injured.

Yemeni army soldiers and Popular Committees fighters had earlier shot and killed ten Saudi troopers east of al-Doud Mountain in Jizan.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

MNA/PR