  1. Iran
26 May 2019 - 14:13

Saudi Arabia's Jizan airport targeted by Yemeni forces

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Yemeni forces launched a drone attack on military hangars in Saudi Arabia's Jizan airport near the Yemeni border, the Houthi group's al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities or from a Saudi-Emirati-led coalition that has been battling the Houthis in Yemen since March 2015.

The Houthis, who overthrew the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.

Last Thursday, the group said they had targeted the airport in the Saudi Arabian city of Najran with a drone strike. The Saudi kingdom said the attack was intercepted by its air defences and destroyed.

Najran, 840km southwest of Riyadh, lies on the Saudi-Yemen border and has repeatedly been targeted by the Houthis.

